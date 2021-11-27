From South Africa to UK: These countries have reported Omicron variant of coronavirus so far

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a new turn with the emergence of the new and highly mutating ‘Omicron’ variant of the coronavirus. The variant was first detected in South Africa with the scientific name B.1.1.529.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday convened a meeting to access the current situation and spread of the variant and classified the strain as ‘variant of concern’.

With the UK being the latest to report the variant case, the global health body urged nations to conduct vigilant screening of international travellers and follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

As the new ‘Omicron’ variant continues to pose threat, here are the countries that have so far reported the strain.

South Africa

South Africa was the first country to report the new strain of coronavirus on November 24. The emergence of this omicron variant has sent South Africa from a period of low transmission to rapid growth.

Hong Kong

Soon after South Africa, Hong Kong also reported two cases related to the new coronavirus variant omicron. The country has banned flights and travellers from Southern African countries.

Israel

Israel, which has one of the world’s highest vaccinated populations, also reported its first omicron cases on Friday.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom on Saturday reported its first two cases of omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Belgium

Belgium has also reported its first case of the omicron variant on Saturday.

Botswana

Botswana has also detected the presence of the new variant

Germany

According to media reports, Germany has also reported suspected cases of omicron variant of the virus.

