The mortgage market has long been renowned for being competitive and demanding, however, it can be extremely lucrative when mortgage professionals play their cards right. When it comes to sales and marketing, education is critical not only at the start but right throughout a mortgage professional's entire career.

As the mortgage industry is constantly changing, mortgage professionals must stay current and relevant throughout their careers. Mortgage professionals can hugely benefit from staying on top of the latest when it comes to mortgage marketing.

Gilberto Rosas is the founder of Maverick Media Lab, providing mortgage professionals with the training and education they need to maximize their results from outreach. He is renowned for disrupting the mortgage space through his powerful and unique systems and strategies. As a result of his dedicated efforts in changing the industry, he has helped hundreds of mortgage professionals find realtor partners through effective outbound marketing systems.

Gilberto states that many mortgage marketing services sell leads, SEO or websites but their clients have minimal results to show for the time and money invested. Maverick Media Lab chooses a different approach, in which Gilberto states “There is no other marketing company similar to Maverick Media Lab in the marketplace currently and we say that confidently because most of the marketing companies found in the mortgage industry are either selling leads, websites, SEO for the most part which is all direct to consumer but there’s not a single marketing company that provides a turnkey hands off system to acquire referral partnerships.”

If your company is unique, it will allow more people to connect with you and your services over your competitors. Furthermore, your audience wants to feel connected to you as a person, as opposed to the company as to make the customer experience more personable, and so they can build trust. As a mortgage professional, Gilberto states that you must have a unique offering and have a good track record with client testimonials. Maverick Media Lab guarantees clients results. Gilberto says, “The reason we’ve been able to guarantee results is because of our dialled in processes and software that give us a competitive advantage as well as makes the barrier to entry that much higher for anyone in the mortgage marketing space.”

As with any profession, it’s important to stay up to date with the evolution of technology and leverage it to your advantage to ensure processes run smoothly and efficiently. Gilberto shares “Too many mortgage professionals continue to use software and strategies that are outdated, ineffective and it slows down their business growth.” He instead recommends utilizing marketing automation tools to compound business growth and accelerate scale.” It is through this hidden success method that Maverick Media are able to generate 2-5x more deals for their clients and have over 30+ testimonials on their website from clients raving about their services.

(Sponsored Feature)