Hamas Headquarters Found By Israel? IDF Claims Terror Group Operating From Tunnels Underneath Al-Shifa Hospital

New Delhi: Israel has alleged that Hamas is using the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza as its base of operations. The Israeli army has released some audio and video clips to support its claim. It has claimed that the armed group has an underground operation base under the hospital. Al-Shifa is the largest hospital in Gaza, where thousands of people have taken shelter amid the bombing. The hospital is also treating the wounded. Israel says it has intelligence of tunnels and secret passages

The Israeli army has claimed that it has intelligence that there are several tunnels from outside the hospital to the underground base, so that Hamas officials do not have to enter the hospital. It has also claimed that there is a secret passage from one ward of the hospital to the underground. It has shown some audio and video clips as evidence and said that “terrorists have been seen moving easily from one hospital to another.”

The Israeli Defense Force has released an Infographic showing the Hamas Headquarters and Terrorist Complex beneath the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/uin1ZwD1gb — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 27, 2023

Hamas Denies Israel’s Caims

Hamas has rejected Israel’s claims as baseless. The armed group has said that there is no truth in Israel’s claims. It has denied Israel’s claim that it has stored oil inside the hospital. Al-Shifa is the largest hospital in Gaza, located in Gaza City. The hospital has said that it is treating a large number of pregnant women, injured children and elderly people. About 40,000 people have taken refuge in the hospital premises.

