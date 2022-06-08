हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Imran Khan

Imran Khan threatens to lead 'Azadi March', challenges Shehbaz Sharif's government to stop him

The legendary cricketer and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to stop his "Azadi March movement". Khan said it will continue even if they will put his party members in prison.

Imran Khan threatens to lead &#039;Azadi March&#039;, challenges Shehbaz Sharif&#039;s government to stop him
Image Courtesy: ANI

Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday challenged Shehbaz Sharif-led government to stop him from leading the Azadi March movement. The PTI chief warned the government that whether it puts his party members in jail or employs other tactics, PTI`s movement against the government would not stop, reported Geo News."The way they tortured us was not even witnessed during the martial law eras," Khan, who was ousted from the prime minister`s office in April, told a gathering of lawyers at Bani Gala.

ALSO READ: Troika of Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi, her friend Farah Gogi made 'billions' during PTI tenure, claims PML-N govt

The ex-prime minister was talking about the events leading up to May 26 -- when Khan had announced to call off his "Azadi March" as he feared further bloodshed. Three people were killed the day before he arrived in Islamabad's D-Chowk: a police constable and two PTI workers.

"The government is trying to throw me in jail to stop our movement [...] but I am telling you, whether you put us in jails or resort to other measures, this movement will not stop," the former prime minister said. Imran Khan further stated that plans were being made to put him behind bars, however, he added that the movement will continue till election dates are announced, reported Geo News.

The incumbent government, on the other hand, has ruled out hasty elections and stated that it will serve out its tenure. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed that the decision to deploy security officials at Bani Gala to guard the PTI chairman was made as per the law, however, the "same security" officials will arrest him once his bail expires. The PTI chairman claimed that his party was protesting because the "current administration was imposed on us through a conspiracy" and that’s why his party was protesting. He told the gathering that this was a "decisive" time for the Pakistani nation."This government has put the country`s future at stake," said. He informed the audience that the Pakistani nation was at a "decisive" crossroads. "This government has jeopardised the country's future," stated.

The ex-prime minister said as soon as the incumbent government officials go out to meet the masses, they start chanting slogans of "traitors" to insult them. Khan blamed the Shehbaz government for the country's economic woes, claiming that GDP was 5.6 percent in the third year and 6% in the fourth year during the PTI's tenure.

He stated that international credit rating agency Moody's has revised Pakistan's economic outlook to negative, as a result of which Pakistan will not be able to obtain loans from money lenders, reported Geo News.

