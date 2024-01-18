In Bid To Show Brave Face To India, Pakistan Just Exposed Itself At Global Stage

Days after Iran hit terrorist bases in Pakistan's Balochistan, Islamabad has now retaliated by hitting terrorist bases in Tehran's territory. In a press brief, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Islamabad undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in the Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. It said that several terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'. Tehran has confirmed 9 deaths in the attack. Islamabad's military action comes after a missile attack by Tehran targetting a terrorist group killed two children in the southwestern Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the sole objective of today's Act was in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest.

Responding to a media query on India's remark, a Pakistani official said that New Delhi will now understand the action taken in self-defence. "I am sure that India will understand the action Pakistan has taken in its self-defence today.”

India has said that the attack on Balochistan was a matter between Iran and Pakistan. "Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India.

India had carried out two surgical strikes on Pakistan after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. While trying to send a message to New Delhi about self-defence, Pakistan has purportedly exposed itself and Iran. Pakistan wanted to show that it would even respond to India in case of any future events like a surgical strike, it showed to the world that it indeed harbours terrorist groups in its home. Iran has already accused Pakistan of not taking action against terror groups despite several requests.

Knowing that attacking Iran would further escalate the tension between the two nations, Pakistan took a safer line by saying that Iran is a brotherly country and that the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. "We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions," said Pakistan's foreign ministry.

By issuing this statement, Pakistan again confirmed that terror groups are thriving uninterrupted in the country, a claim that India has made several times.