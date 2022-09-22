India hosted 10th IBSA ministerial meet; Here’s what was discussed?

New Delhi: The Ministers attending the India-Brazil-South Africa Trilateral Cooperative Forum (IBSA) discussed a variety of global and regional issues, including multilateral cooperation, climate change, UNSC reform, and the Ukraine situation. India hosted the 10th Ministerial Commission of Foreign Ministers of the IBSA on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly. S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, met with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Franca and South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla. The trio reaffirmed India, Brazil, and South Africa's cooperation. Global issues such as multilateral cooperation, South-South cooperation, UNSC Reform, 2030 Agenda & Sustainable Development Goals, Climate Change, counter-terrorism, financing for development, WTO, and G20 were discussed, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

The meeting covered topics such as the African Union, the Middle East Peace Process, and the situation in Ukraine. On September 21, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presided over the meeting. According to the ministry, the Ministers reviewed the entire scope of IBSA collaboration.

They welcomed new initiatives within IBSA, such as the launch of cooperation among Development Cooperation Agencies in the form of the IBSA Working Group on International/Trilateral Development Partnerships and the inaugural IBSA Senior Officials Meeting on Traditional Medicines. The spirit of South-South cooperation is exemplified by IBSA.

The IBSA Fund is a unique aspect of the IBSA collaboration. Since its inception, it has allocated over USD44 million to 39 South-South cooperation development projects in 35 partner countries, the vast majority of which are Least Developed Countries. The Ministers also discussed India's and Brazil's upcoming G20 Presidency in 2023 and 2024 as opportunities to collaborate, steer the G20 agenda, and work with a developmental perspective, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar met with counterparts from four countries on Day 3. He met with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta, and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. On Saturday, Jaishankar will be addressing world leaders at the General Assembly before departing for Washington and a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.