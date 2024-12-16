Is Muhammad Yunus Eyeing A Year-Long Control Over Bangladesh? Elections Remain Uncertain

Despite atrocities against Hindus and minorities on the rise, Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus is not ready to conduct general elections in the near future and restore normalcy in the country. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced on Monday that Bangladesh's next general elections could be scheduled between late 2025 and the first half of 2026. That means, Bangladesh will have to wait for almost one year to get an elected government and until then, Yunus will be in the commanding position.

Yunus clarified about the possibility of holding national elections during his address to the nation on Victory Day, marking Bangladesh's victory in the 1971 Liberation War. Victory Day commemorates the moment on December 16, 1971, when General Amir Abdullah Niazi of Pakistan's armed forces and 93,000 soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini, marking the end of Bangladesh's nine-month war for independence.

In his address, Yunus emphasised the importance of political consensus to move forward with elections. He said, "If political consensus allows us, again, to conduct elections based on accurate electoral rolls with a few reforms, it may be possible to hold elections by the end of 2025."

Yunus acknowledged, however, that additional time might be needed to implement the necessary reforms. "And if we add to this the extent of reforms expected in terms of the electoral process and the Electoral Reforms Commission's recommendations and on the basis another six months may be required," he added.

His comments came amid political instability in Bangladesh. On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protests and violence that led to over 600 deaths. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Yunus took charge. (With ANI inputs)