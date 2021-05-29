हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
foreign travel ban

COVID-19: Israel extends travel ban for India, six other countries till June 13

The Israeli government has extended an ongoing travel ban to seven countries, including India, until June 13, according to a joint statement.

COVID-19: Israel extends travel ban for India, six other countries till June 13
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

Tel Aviv: The Israeli government has extended an ongoing travel ban to seven countries, including India, until June 13, according to a joint statement.

The statement issued on Friday (May 28, 2021) by the Ministries of Health and Transport and the Prime Minister’s Office also lists Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to one of these countries must apply to an exceptions committee.

Meanwhile, all passengers arriving in Israel from these countries must go into quarantine, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

It was decided that the travel ban will also apply to Argentina and Russia next week.

So far, a total of 839,429 coronavirus cases have been detected in Israel, with 6,406 deaths.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
foreign travel banCOVID-19CoronavirusIndia-Israelflight ban
Next
Story

India to import vaccines to speed up vaccination of entire population

Must Watch

PT19M14S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day