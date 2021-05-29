COVID-19: Israel extends travel ban for India, six other countries till June 13

Tel Aviv: The Israeli government has extended an ongoing travel ban to seven countries, including India, until June 13, according to a joint statement.

The statement issued on Friday (May 28, 2021) by the Ministries of Health and Transport and the Prime Minister’s Office also lists Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to one of these countries must apply to an exceptions committee.

Meanwhile, all passengers arriving in Israel from these countries must go into quarantine, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

It was decided that the travel ban will also apply to Argentina and Russia next week.

So far, a total of 839,429 coronavirus cases have been detected in Israel, with 6,406 deaths.