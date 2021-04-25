हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Japan declares state of emergency for 3 weeks to curb COVID-19 spread

Japan has declared a state of emergency for the next three weeks in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. It is the third state of emergency in Japan since the pandemic broke out.

Japan declares state of emergency for 3 weeks to curb COVID-19 spread
File photo

Tokyo: A nearly three-week state of emergency, the third one since the outbreak of the pandemic, enters into force in Japan`s prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo on Sunday (April 25) amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Japan surpasses the 5,600 thresholds, becoming the largest one in three months.

During the next weeks, facilities serving alcoholic beverages, large shopping malls, and theme parks will be advised to shut down, while restaurants that do not serve alcohol will be required to close at 8:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT).

Violators will face a fine of 300,000 yen (USD 2,800). Sporting events will be held without spectators.

Additionally, employers are advised to switch 70% of their staff to working remotely. Those who will meet the authorities` recommendations will receive compensation and assistance.

On Friday (April 23), Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the four prefectures from April 25 to May 11 in order to reduce the flow of people during the Golden Week - an array of holidays from April 29-May 9 marked by massive travel around the country and abroad.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19JapanCoronavirusemergencylockdownYoshihide Suga
Next
Story

US to help India fight COVID-19 crisis, planning to send medical aid

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Nora Fatehi's 'GO Corona Go'!