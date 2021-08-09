हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Japan

Japan orders evacuation of more than 3 lakh people over Lupit typhoon

Japan has ordered the evacuation of more than 3 lakh people from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Shimane, and Ehime over the Lupit typhoon, and canceled 63 flights in the southwestern part of the country.

Japan orders evacuation of more than 3 lakh people over Lupit typhoon
Image credit: Pixabay

Tokyo: Japan has ordered the evacuation of some 3,00,200 people from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Shimane, and Ehime over the Lupit typhoon, media reported on Monday (August 9). Japanese airline canceled 63 flights in the southwestern part of the country over the typhoon, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The Lupit`s central atmospheric pressure is 985 hectopascals, with winds reaching 23 meters per second (51 miles per hour) and maximum gusts of up to 35 meters per second. The experts warn of stronger winds and higher waves.

Typhoon Lupit was reported to have lashed the coastal provinces of China on Thursday (August 5), causing heavy downpours in other regions. 

ALSO READ: UK retains Pakistan in red list amid 'deteriorating Covid 19 situation'

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JapanLupit typhoonNatural disaster
Next
Story

Taliban captures more areas in Afghanistan, kills civilians and assaults women

Must Watch

PT18M38S

Badi Bahas: 'Self-Rule' is the new tool of separatism?