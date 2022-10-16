Joe Biden gives DATING advice to young girl:

New Delhi: The Internet is buzzing about US President Joe Biden's dating advice to a young girl. In a viral social media video, Mr Biden tells the girl, "No serious guys until you're 30." The video was shot after President Biden addressed his remarks at the Irvine Valley Community College event. The video begins with President Biden taking pictures on campus during a meet-and-greet. “Now, a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters,” he says to a girl standing in front of him a few seconds later. “No serious guys until you are 30,” he adds. The girl, who appeared awkward, said "okay, I'll keep that in mind" and began laughing.

The dating advice video has received over 5 million views and mixed reactions on Twitter. While some said the girl appeared "uncomfortable," others said it was "blown out of proportion." NDTV reported this in its article.

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

(With agencies' inputs)