JOE BIDEN

Joe Biden gives DATING advice to young girl: "No Serious Guys Till..."

The US President gave dating advice to this young girl in a video, which is going viral on the internet. The girl looked uncomfortable at first but then she laughed and said that she will keep Biden’s advice in her mind.

  • Joe Biden in the viral video has also said that he has given this advice to his daughters and granddaughters too
  • This video has approximately 5 million views on the internet
  • The girl looked uncomfortable when Biden gave the dating advice

Joe Biden gives DATING advice to young girl:

New Delhi: The Internet is buzzing about US President Joe Biden's dating advice to a young girl. In a viral social media video, Mr Biden tells the girl, "No serious guys until you're 30." The video was shot after President Biden addressed his remarks at the Irvine Valley Community College event. The video begins with President Biden taking pictures on campus during a meet-and-greet. “Now, a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters,” he says to a girl standing in front of him a few seconds later. “No serious guys until you are 30,” he adds. The girl, who appeared awkward, said "okay, I'll keep that in mind" and began laughing.

The dating advice video has received over 5 million views and mixed reactions on Twitter. While some said the girl appeared "uncomfortable," others said it was "blown out of proportion." NDTV reported this in its article.

Many Twitter users reacted to Joe Biden's dating advice. 

(With agencies' inputs)

