'Unlike the US, we're not involved in Wars': Imran Khan retaliates to Joe Biden's remarks on Pak's nuclear capabilities

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan came down heavily on United States President Joe Biden after he described Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous nuclear nations" in the world. Imran Khan said that Pakistan has one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems, unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression especially post-nuclearisation ? Earlier, US Prez Joe Biden US described Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous nations" in the world which holds "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

The US President made these remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles (California), during which he berated both China and Russia.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan launched a scathing attack on Joe Biden, he said" I have 2 Qs on this: 1. On what info has Joe Biden reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems? 2. Unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation? Equally imp,this Biden statement shows total failure of Imported govt's foreign policy & its claims of "reset of relations with US"? Is this the "reset"?

In a separate tweet Imran Khan also targeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government on its failed foreign policy.

My greatest worry is that apart from leading us to economic ruin &, with NRO2 for themselves, giving a license to white collar criminals to plunder the country, this govt will also end up completely compromising our national security. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 15, 2022

He tweeted, "This govt has broken all records for incompetence. My greatest worry is that apart from leading us to economic ruin &, with NRO2 for themselves, giving a license to white collar criminals to plunder the country, this govt will also end up completely compromising our national security.