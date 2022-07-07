LIVE: Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister today after string of resignations
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation: Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday (July 7, 2022) finally agreed to step down as the Conservative Party leader, ending an unprecedented political crisis and triggering an election for a Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier. Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October. He is expected to formally announce his resignation and address the nation later on Thursday. A Downing Street spokesperson informed, "The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today.”
The move came after days of high political drama, following which Johnson was abandoned by his newly-appointed ministers. After a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace former Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to “go now”.
It comes in the wake of the partygate scandal of COVID law-breaking parties in Downing Street, which had resulted in a no-confidence vote last month which Johnson just about survived.
Northern Ireland minister resigns, says Boris Johnson's govt has no 'honesty, integrity and mutual respect'
UK minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, resigned from his position on Thursday (local time), saying that he no longer believed the values of honesty, integrity and mutual respect are being upheld by Prime Minister Boris Johnson`s government. In his resignation letter to Boris Johnson, Lewis wrote, "A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret for me that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld." The Minister has served under the government for over a decade.
Boris Johnson to make statement to the country today
String of resignations in UK government
Almost 30 UK government officials, including key figures like UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, have already submitted their resignations over the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel asks Johnson to resign
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and several Conservative Party lawmakers asked Johnson to tender his resignation after dozens of ministers abandoned his government. "Home Secretary Priti Patel, told Johnson that the general view of the Conservative party was that he had to go," CNN reported.
Boris Johnson will stay UK PM until new leader gets elected
Boris Johnson agrees to resign
