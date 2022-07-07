New Delhi: Scandal-ridden Boris Johnson on Thursday (July 7, 2022) announced he would quit as British prime minister after he dramatically lost the support of his ministers. Following mass resignations by Cabinet members, Johnson stepped down as British PM today and announced his exit in an address to the nation from some outside the gates of Downing Street. He expressed his `regret` at his inability to hold onto his position as Prime Minister while stressing that he is `immensely proud` of his achievements in office.

After days of battling for his job, Johnson had been deserted by all but a handful of his closest allies after the latest in a series of scandals sapped their willingness to support him.

Here are some of the quotes from Boris Johnson's today’s speech outside Downing Street:

“In politics, no one is indispensable. I regret I have not been successful.”

“I am sad... to be giving up the best job in the world.”

“It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister.” “I will support the new leader.” “We will continue to back Ukraine.”

Johnson thanked the British public "for the immense privilege you have given me".

However, Johnson could continue to remain in office until October when the Conservative party meets for its annual conference so that his replacement is found.