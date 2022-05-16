हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher statue egged shortly after installation, booed by passerby

Margaret Thatcher who died on 8 April, 2013 became the first woman Prime Minister of Britain in 1979.

Margaret Thatcher statue egged shortly after installation, booed by passerby
Pic Credit: Twitter/@darrengrimes_

New Delhi: A new statue of late former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Margaret Thatcher has been erected in her home town Grantham, London. However, soon it was installed it became a target of vandalism and verbal abuse. Since this type of extreme reaction was partly expected by the installers, an inagural ceremony for the statue was skipped and it was installed without public attendance as per a Guardian report. Soon after its installation, a man was captured throwing eggs at the statue of the controversial political figure and the photo has been going viral all over social media.

Undeniably, Margaret Thatcher who died on 8 April 2013, after suffering from stroke at the age of 87 has been a divisive, political figure in the UK. She was Britain's first woman Prime Minister. 

 

In an attempt to honour her legacy, the statue was erected in her hometown where she grew up and studied. It received mixed reactions from the public as some clicked photos with the statue while others booed and threw eggs on it.

Speaking about the statue, the Labour councillor Lee Steptoe told the Guardian that the incident was “absolutely inevitable”.

"The statue was always going to be a prime target for petty vandalism and political protest. She was the most divisive prime minister probably in history and certainly in my lifetime," he further said.

Live TV

 

