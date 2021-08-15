'Miss me yet?' : Donald Trump blames US President Joe Biden for Afghanistan's ‘tragic mess’

New Delhi: As the Taliban looks set to assume power in Afghanistan as it captures the capital city of Kabul after seizing power in almost the entire nation with its stunning advances, former US president Donald Trump hit out at Joe Biden blaimg him for the 'mess'. The statement issued on behalf of president Donald Trump denounced the crisis in Afghanistan and sarcastically asked, "Do you miss me yet?"

It was posted on Twitter by Liz Harrington, Trump's official spokeswoman. The statement read: "Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world—DO YOU MISS ME YET?"

NEW! "Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world—DO YOU MISS ME YET?" pic.twitter.com/avSFWcxz4X — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 13, 2021

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Biden allowed a "massive, predictable and preventable disaster". Though President Biden has stuck to his guns saying that he doesn't regret his decision to withdraw US troops from the war-torn country. He said during a correspondence with reporters at the White House on August 10.

The Afghan war which has lasted nearly 20 years has costed US $2 trillion and nearly 2,500 loss of lives. "Look, we spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped with modern equipment over 3,00,000 Afghan forces. And Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden had said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is most likely to step down from his post within the next few hours as the Taliban entered the gates of capital city Kabul, Sputnik reported.

