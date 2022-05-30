Monkeypox case found in Pakistan? Govt clarifies

Monkeypox outbreak: The Pakistan government on Monday clarified that there was no Monkeypox case in the country and online reports claiming so were incorrect. The country, however, is maintaining high alert to monitor the rare viral zoonotic disease, PTI reported. According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, special instructions have been issued to all national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected case of Monkeypox, reported Radio Pakistan. "The official said the information circulating on social media about the Monkeypox case in Pakistan is incorrect, according to the report.

So far no case of the viral disease has been reported in the country, the National Institute of Health had said after reports about the cases on social media.

However, the government has started preparation to deal with the threat and Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel last week announced that the government had ordered testing kits for its diagnosis.

Pakistan declares high alert

The Pakistan government on Monday issued special instructions to all national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected case of monkeypox.

"The official (of the Ministry) said that as per reports of the National Institute of Health (NIH), no case of monkeypox has been diagnosed in the country so far," it added.

Previously, the National Institute of Health had also clarified that reports on the disease`s prevalence in the country on social media were "incorrect". It had further called upon the national and provincial health authorities to remain vigilant for any suspected case.

Pakistan has NO diagnostic facility to detect Monkeypox: Report

Amid the rising risk of a monkeypox outbreak in Pakistan, the Pakistan Health ministry on Saturday said that the country has no facility for diagnostic tests for the virus. The officials of the federal health ministry said that there are no cases of monkeypox reported in the country yet, however, in the case of an outbreak, the samples can be sent abroad for testing, Geo TV reported.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

(With inputs from agencies)