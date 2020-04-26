More than 2 lakh global COVID-19 deaths, over 28.6 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases

The global death count due to coronavirus pandemic on Saturday (April 25, 2020) breached the 2,00,000 mark with more than 28,65,000 infections worldwide. According to the COVID-19 data provided by Johns Hopkins University as of 11 PM IST, the global pandemic has now infected over 28,65,900 people and has taken close to 2,00,700 lives.

The United States (US) has been the worst COVID-19 hit country in the world where the confirmed cases and deaths due to the coronavirus are increasing day by day. The US positive cases count on Saturday surged to 9,24,576.

Spain remained on the second spot with 2,23,750 COVID-19 positive cases. Italy on the third spot saw more than 2,350 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and now has over 1,95,350 positive cases.

France with approximately 1,59,950 confirmed cases is the fourth-worst hit nation in the world.

Germany on the fifth spot recorded over 1,55,410 COVID-19 confirmed cases.

The United Kingdom till Saturday evening witnessed close to 1,50,000 confirmed cases.

Turkey registered over 1,07,500 infections while Iran has seen close to 90,000 COVID-19 cases.

China which is reportedly the country where the deadly virus originated, has reported over 83,901 COVID-19 cases.

Brazil with 55,220 cases, Belgium having 45,325 infections, and Canada with 44,130 confirmed cases are the other worst affected countries around the world.

Earlier on Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that recovering from COVID-19 might not protect people from reinfection as the death toll from the pandemic approached 200,000 across the world. "There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from the coronavirus and have antibodies are protected from a second infection," WHO said in a statement.

On the list of the places with most deaths due to the coronavirus in the world, the US remained the worst-hit country with over 52,750 people succumbing to the fatal virus.

Deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy where the outbreak came to light on February 21 surged to 26,380.

Spain on the third spot recorded more than 22,900 deaths in the country.

France remained the fourth most affected country where over 22,245 people have died due to the COVID-19. Although, President Emmanuel Macron is aiming to ease some lockdown measures on May 11 with schools reopening first. France has also offered retailers some relief by saying it wants them to reopen when the lockdown is due to end on May 11, although some curbs could remain in certain areas to delay a new wave of the coronavirus.

The UK on Saturday also surpassed the 20,000 coronavirus death mark as over 800 deaths in 24 hours took the death count to 20,319.

New York City (US) with 16,646 deaths, Belgium with 6,917, Germany with 5,805, and Iran with 5,650 fatalities are the other worst-hit places across the globe.