NASA shares astonishing 3D-view of 'sweet cosmic rose,' see viral clip

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) never ceases to surprise its curious universe admirers and this time, the American space agency has shared a video clip that illustrates an interaction between two galaxies. With the help of the Hubble telescope, NASA collects astonishing pictures and showcases them in incredible visual forms.

According to NASA, this visualisation shows a cosmic phenomenon that resembles a rose formed due to the interaction between the galaxies due to their respective gravitational pull which led to their distortion.

NASA shared the three-dimensional view of Arp 273, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope with the caption: “A sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day.”

“These galaxies lie around 300 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda,” said NASA.

The post has amused thousands of stargazers and has bagged over 40k likes till now.



ALSO READ: Who is Diksha Shinde? 14-year-old from Maharashtra gets selected to work at NASA