हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

NASA shares astonishing 3D-view of 'sweet cosmic rose,' see viral clip

NASA shared a three-dimensional view of Arp 273 which has been captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. It illustrates the interaction between two galaxies.

NASA shares astonishing 3D-view of &#039;sweet cosmic rose,&#039; see viral clip
Image credit: Instagram/ nasahubble

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) never ceases to surprise its curious universe admirers and this time, the American space agency has shared a video clip that illustrates an interaction between two galaxies. With the help of the Hubble telescope, NASA collects astonishing pictures and showcases them in incredible visual forms. 

According to NASA, this visualisation shows a cosmic phenomenon that resembles a rose formed due to the interaction between the galaxies due to their respective gravitational pull which led to their distortion.

NASA shared the three-dimensional view of Arp 273, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope with the caption: “A sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day.”

“These galaxies lie around 300 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda,” said NASA.

The post has amused thousands of stargazers and has bagged over 40k likes till now. 
 

ALSO READ: Who is Diksha Shinde? 14-year-old from Maharashtra gets selected to work at NASA

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NASAHubble telescopeCosmosAndromeda galaxy
Next
Story

Taliban fooled US, regrouped itself with Pakistan's aid, claims Afghanistan`s 'acting' President Amrullah Saleh

Must Watch

PT1M18S

India: Dispute over the date of arrival of the third wave of COVID-19