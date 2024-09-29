Following the assassination of Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Saturday that he had personally authorized a high-stakes military operation.The strike was part of a broader offensive against Hezbollah sites in eastern and southern Lebanon following a series of rocket attacks launched by the militant group into northern Israel.

A Stern Warning To Iran

Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Iran, Hezbollah's primary backer. He made it clear that Israel's military reach extends far beyond its borders, including into Iran, and cautioned Tehran against further provocations. He said, "There is nowhere in Iran or the Middle East beyond the reach of the long arm of Israel, and today you know how true that is. I say to the Ayatollah's regime: whoever beat us, we will beat them.

Netanyahu described the operation and its aftermath as a "historic turning point" for Israel. He expressed confidence in the country's military capabilities and reaffirmed his commitment to the safe return of displaced residents and the recovery of hostages held by Hamas.

"We are determined to continue striking our enemies, returning our people to their homes, and ensuring the safe return of all those who were abducted. We will not forget them for a moment," Netanyahu stated. He closed with a message of unity and strength: "We will fight together, and with God's help, we will win together."

Military Achievement

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for decades, was a key figure behind several attacks on Israeli and foreign targets, including major bombings in the 1980s. His death marks a significant victory for Israel's military and intelligence agencies. Addressing the nation, Netanyahu termed the killing of Nasrallah as a pivotal moment in Israel's efforts to restore security along its northern borders.

"This is a critical achievement for Israel's military strategy," Netanyahu declared. "Nasrallah was the mastermind behind numerous terror attacks against Israelis and foreign nationals. His elimination weakens Hezbollah’s capabilities significantly, and as long as he was alive, the group could recover from the blows we dealt them."