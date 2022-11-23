topStoriesenglish
Nepal polls: PM Sher Bahadur Deuba elected for 7th consecutive time from home district of Dhankuta

Nepal elections: Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba is currently holding the post of Prime Minister for the fifth term. Deuba has been elected with a huge margin of votes from the Dadeldhura constituency in far west Nepal for the seventh consecutive time.

  • Sher Bahadur Deuba is the Prime Minister of the caretaker government and President of the ruling Nepali Congress
  • Deuba, 77, was elected for the 7th consecutive time from his home district of Dhankuta
  • He secured 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar Dhakal, 31, an independent candidate who received 1,302 votes

Kathmandu: Prime Minister of the caretaker government and President of the ruling Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, was elected for the 7th consecutive time from his home district of Dhankuta. Deuba, 77, secured 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar Dhakal, 31, an independent candidate who received 1,302 votes. Deuba has never lost any parliamentary election in his five decades of political career.

The ruling Nepali Congress has so far bagged 10 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) while it is leading in 46 other constituencies, said a PTI report, adding that the CPN-UML led by K P Oli has so far bagged three seats and is leading in 42 constituencies. Elections to the HoR and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday, and the counting of votes started on Monday.

Nepali Congress president Deuba is currently holding the post of Prime Minister for the fifth term. Deuba has been elected with a huge margin of votes from the Dadeldhura constituency in far west Nepal for the seventh consecutive time.

Sagar Dhakal is a young engineer, who had a verbal squabble with Deuba during a public debate at a BBC's Sajha Sawal programme five years ago, after which he decided to challenge Deuba saying that now youths should get a chance in politics and senior people like Deuba should get rest.

Out of 275 Members of Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system. Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the provincial assemblies, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through the proportional method.

(With PTI Inputs)

