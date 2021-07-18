Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba won the vote of confidence with 165 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives on Sunday (July 18). He needed at least 136 votes to win Parliament's confidence.

The 75-year-old Nepali Congress president had taken the oath of office and secrecy on July 13.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP's) Upendra Yadav faction voted in Deuba's favour during the vote of confidence.

Earlier, the country’s Supreme Court had reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives for the second time in five months.

In the lower house of Parliament, the ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has 61 members while its coalition partner CPN (Maoist Center) has 48 members, excluding Speaker Sapkota.

The main Opposition CPN-UML, which is former PM KP Sharma Oli's party, has 121 members in the lower house, the JSP has 32 members and the other three fringe parties have a member each. There is an independent lawmaker as well.

https://zeenews.india.com/world/sher-bahadur-deuba-takes-oath-as-nepal-s...