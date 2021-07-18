हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nepal

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence

He secured 165 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives. He needed at least 136 votes to win Parliament's confidence.

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence
File Photo

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba won the vote of confidence with 165 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives on Sunday (July 18). He needed at least 136 votes to win Parliament's confidence.

The 75-year-old Nepali Congress president had taken the oath of office and secrecy on July 13.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP's) Upendra Yadav faction voted in Deuba's favour during the vote of confidence.

Earlier, the country’s Supreme Court had reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives for the second time in five months.

In the lower house of Parliament, the ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has 61 members while its coalition partner CPN (Maoist Center) has 48 members, excluding Speaker Sapkota.

The main Opposition CPN-UML, which is former PM KP Sharma Oli's party, has 121 members in the lower house, the JSP has 32 members and the other three fringe parties have a member each. There is an independent lawmaker as well.

https://zeenews.india.com/world/sher-bahadur-deuba-takes-oath-as-nepal-s...

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NepalSher Bahadur DeubaKP Sharma OliNepal Parliament
Next
Story

Jeff Bezos and crewmates prepare for inaugural Blue Origin space flight

Must Watch

PT23M36S

Indian Army bravely keeps vigil at LoC; Watch ground report