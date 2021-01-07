हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kim Jong Un

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un admits mistake for the first time ever, here's why

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un admits mistake for the first time ever, here&#039;s why

In a rare development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un admitted mistake for the first time saying that his previous economic development plans have failed to work for the betterment of the country. Kim admitted the mistake as he opened the first full congress of its ruling party in five years.

Experts maintain that the rare admission by Kim, who is infamous for his autocratic ways, highlights the fact that Kim is facing the toughest moment of his nine-year rule.

As Kim delivered the opening speech during the Workers’ Party congress on Tuesday, he admitted that North Korea is facing “huge challenges and difficulties” due to the losses suffered by economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that several natural disasters and the economic sanctions imposed by the US on North Korea also affected the country's economy badly.

The pictures of the meeting were published by ruling party newspaper and it showed that none of the delegates and attendees who attended the meeting wore mask.

Kim said the results of the last five-year economic development strategy "fell extremely short of our goals in almost all areas", KCNA reported.

"We intend to comprehensively analyse in depth... our experiences, lessons and the errors committed," added Kim.

It is to be noted that the congress is the top decision-making body of the Workers’ Party, which is in power in North Korea. The Asian nation is one of the poorest countries in the world.

Kim is the chairman of Workers' party and he determines key day-to-day decisions together with some of his selected officials. The congress is responsible for the formulation of new policies, reviews of past projects, revisions of party regulations and other important decisions.

The first congress of Workers' Party was held by Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, in 1945. Kim Il Sung held six congresses before he died in 1994. His son and Kim's father Kim Jong Il never held a congress.

