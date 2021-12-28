Omicron outbreak: UK records 98,515 COVID cases, 143 deaths in past 24 hours

London: The UK reported 98,515 COVID-19 fresh cases and 143 deaths in the past 24 hours on Monday (local time). The country in the past seven days has recorded 763,295 infections and 742 deaths, according to the official data released by the UK government.

For some days, the UK has been reporting the highest single-day COVID-19 infections across the world following the emergence of the new variant.

The Omicron variant is continuously increasing the transmission among people in the country. In the wake of the rising cases, the National Health Service in the UK has said that all adults are now eligible to book a COVID-19 booster dose.

The booster helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19, NHS added.

Meanwhile, the UK government is urging its citizens to get vaccinated. "We know two jabs do not give you enough protection against Omicron so whether it is your first, second or booster jab I urge you to book an appointment now," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet on Monday.

Johnson also urged the people to act cautiously given the rising number of Omicron cases, adding "Most importantly I urge everyone to get their first, second or booster jab without delay to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

France imposes new virus measures amid spike in infections

The French government announced new COVID-19 measures on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, yet stopped short of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year's Eve, said an AP report.

Starting from next week, big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors.

People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers won't be allowed to stand up in bars, French Prime Minister Jean Castex is quoted as saying in the AP report.

He further said that eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theatres, sports facilities and public transportation, including on long-distance routes. Working from home will be mandatory at least three days per week for employees whose job makes it possible, adding that the new rules will be in place for at least three weeks.

The French government took this action after the country recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic.

President Emmanuel Macron reportedly held a special virus videoconference with key government members from his holiday residence at Fort de Bregancon on the French Riviera.

The new measures, however, remain less strict than those put into place last December, when a nightly curfew was imposed across the country.

Meanwhile, the French government hopes to speed up the nation's booster campaign by reducing the delay in getting the shot from four to three months after the previous vaccine shot.

On Monday, it has also presented a bill aiming at creating a "vaccine pass", which will allow only vaccinated people to enter public places, including restaurants, bars and cinemas. The measure will be debated at Parliament next month.

(With Agency Inputs)

