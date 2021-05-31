हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Zealand

'One-in-a-hundred-years' downpours, floods hit New Zealand's South Island after persistent heavy rainfall

New Zealand`s South Island hit badly by floods that occurred due to continuous heavy rainfall and it lead to evacuations of more than 240 homes, power cuts and rising rivers.

Image credit: Twitter

Wellington: Downpours and floods that forecasters said could be "one-in-a-hundred-year" continued to hit New Zealand`s South Island on Monday (May 31) after a whole day and night`s persistent and heavy rain that started on Sunday.

The heavy rain caused severe floods, evacuations of more than 240 homes, power cuts and rising rivers. Several bridges were seen broken amid the floods.

In some eastern areas of Christchurch, the biggest city in the Canterbury region, rivers ran high after consecutive rains.

Some schools had to be closed on Monday due to high flooding risks in surrounding areas.

More than 1,000 homes were without power across Christchurch on Sunday (May 30) night, with freezing weather accompanying the heavy rains. About 100 of these households still suffered a power outage on Monday (May 31).

Local authorities declared a state of local emergency for the whole Canterbury region of the South Island. People have been advised to stay at home to avoid road closure and flooding risks.

According to MetService, New Zealand`s national weather authority, the red alert was lifted for the Canterbury region at 7:00 p.m., as the rainfall started to ease during Monday night.

Red level warnings in the country are "issued for the most extreme weather systems which may cause widespread disruption and severe impacts," according to MetService.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 has no 'credible natural ancestor’, was created in Wuhan lab, claims new study

 

