'Pack of Lies': ISKCON Kolkata Hits Back At Bangladesh Leaders' ‘Fundamentalist’ Claim

ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das on Sunday dismissed comments by Bangladeshi political leaders branding ISKCON as ‘fundamentalist.’ He called the remarks ‘a pack of lies’ and ‘alarming.’ The (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) ISKCON is facing significant flak amid Bangladesh minority protest, initiated since former PM Sheikh Hasina’s ouster from the country.

"The comments by certain BNP leaders and fanatic elements against ISKCON are nothing but a pack of lies. These are alarming. We hope better sense will prevail and ISKCON will be able to serve humanity in that country as in the past," PTI quoted Das as saying.

The spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata highlighted the organisations’ relief work during Bangladesh floods. He stated that the organization stands for peace, unity, and helping those in need worldwide. Das added that comments from student leaders, BNP politicians, and ‘religious fanatics’ will not stop ISKCON from its work in the country.

He said ISKCON properties in Bangladesh have been bombed and set on fire in recent months, especially after the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"We are looking forward to seeing an end to such hostilities and hope Chinmoy Krishna Das will be released soon, and the security and safety of minorities will be safeguarded by the Md Yunus government," Das asserted.

Political leaders and Islamic organizations in Bangladesh have been accusing ISKCON following the arrest of Chinmoy Das. The charges come after a clash in Chittagong court, where a lawyer died during a confrontation between supporters of the Hindu leader and those calling for his arrest.

