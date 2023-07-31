trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642501
Pakistan: Death Toll Jumps To 42 In Bajaur Suicide Blast At Political Gathering

It was, after the blast that the authorities got to know that close to 400 people were attending the JUI-F workers convention on Shanday Morr, close to the NADRA headquarters.

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:49 AM IST|Source: ANI

JUI-F Hamidullah and Khar Ameer Maulana Ziaullah Jan were slain in the incident.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: The death toll in Bajaur bomb blast that took place in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday has risen to 42, and at least 111 people are injured, ARY News reported. The blast that occurred in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers convention. Rescue teams and police units descended on the area quickly to begin moving the injured people to a nearby hospital.

The deadly incident took place around 4 pm when the JUI-F leader was addressing the convention, according to Geo News. According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, the blast was a suicide attack, adding that 10 kg of explosives were used in the blast. He also added that the investigation teams are collecting evidence from the site of the blast.

Moreover, the district emergency officer said that the injured are being shifted to Timergara and Peshawar, reported Geo News. Whereas, Prime Minister's Office shared that PM Shehbaz has instructed to investigate the incident and identify the responsible people behind the attack. Meanwhile, the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar has been put on alert and a rescue operation by the security forces and other law enforcement agencies is going on.

The JUI-F chief Fazl has demanded an enquiry into the horrific incident. He also urged the party workers to donate blood. Whereas, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident and said, "Those who play with the lives of innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings."

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq also condemned the blast and said that it was aimed at spreading chaos in the country, reported Geo News. Haq also urged the government to conduct an immediate investigation into the blast.

