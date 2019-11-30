हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paris train station

Paris's Gard du Nord train station evacuated after bomb threat

Unverified images of the device, resembling a mortar shell, have been doing the rounds on social media. Some have said that the object is a non-explosive dummy round used by the military for training.

Paris&#039;s Gard du Nord train station evacuated after bomb threat
File Photo

Paris: The busy Gare Du Nord train station here was briefly evacuated by authorities on Friday after a purported explosive device was found hidden inside an unattended bag, amid a heightened alert following a series of stabbing attacks across Europe earlier in the day.

Scores of commuters were asked to vacate the station premises after the bag was discovered, following several false alarms earlier, railway company SNCF was quoted by Russia Today as saying.

Police provided sketchy information regarding the same, but have since given the all-clear.

SNCF said that passengers were forced to wait outside the station for about 40 minutes and added that other lines in the city were not affected due to the incident.

Unverified images of the device, resembling a mortar shell, have been doing the rounds on social media. Some have said that the object is a non-explosive dummy round used by the military for training.

The incident comes in the backdrop of two stabbing attacks with the first one occurring in London, where two people were killed and three others were injured, while three civilians were wounded in The Hague in the Netherlands.

While the male suspect has been shot dead by the police in London, police are hunting for the accused in The Hague in connection with the stabbing.

 

Tags:
Paris train stationGard du Nord stationbomb scareTerrorismThe HagueNetherlands
Next
Story

Three youths wounded in stabbing incident in The Hague, no indication yet of terrorism

Must Watch

PT8M3S

DNA: Non Stop News, 29th November 2019