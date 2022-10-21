PTI to contest against EC’s verdict on Imran Khan's disqualification in Toshakhana case

New Delhi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced on Friday that it will appeal the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision in the Toshakhana case, which disqualified its leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and declared him ineligible to serve in the National Assembly. According to The Nation, Imran Khan did not include in the reference the gifts he received from Toshakhana or the amount he received from the sale of these gifts. Earlier this month, during an informal media interview, the former Prime Minister stated that these were his gifts and that it was up to him whether or not to keep them.

According to Geo News, the ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. Earlier in the Toshakhana case hearing on September 19, Imran Khan's counsel Ali Zafar admitted that his client had sold at least four gifts he had received during 2018-19. "The gifts were sold for Rs 58 million and their receipts were enclosed with the income tax returns filed by my client," the lawyer informed the ECP. Meanwhile, in August, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed a reference alleging that Khan paid for only some of the items he took home from the 'Toshakhana,' but that he took most of the items from the government treasure house without paying for them.

Geo news states that Khan was accused in the reference of failing to disclose the gifts he received and concealing the information in his statements. According to reports, gifts received by government officials must be reported immediately in order for their value to be determined. If the recipient wants to keep the gift, he can only do so after an assessment and depositing a certain amount. These gifts can either be deposited in the Toshakhana or auctioned off, with the proceeds deposited in the national treasury. According to media reports, the former Pakistan Prime Minister sold three expensive watches from the government treasure house worth more than 154 million Pakistani rupees (PKR) to a local watch dealer last month.

(With agencies' inputs)