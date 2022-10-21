Violence erupts as PTI workers clash with police in Pakistan over Imran Khan’s disqualification

New Delhi: Clashes erupted in Pakistan between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police following the election commission's decision to disqualify former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. According to ARY News, violence erupted shortly after police contingents confronted PTI workers following the announcement of the election results. Police detained PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad and his security guard at the ECP office during the protests. According to ARY News, the situation became tense after KP police opened fire on capital police stationed outside the ECP office in an attempt to defuse the situation. PTI workers have also demonstrated this by blocking roads and streets. Local media reported that the workers set fire to tyres and blocked traffic in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other Pakistani cities.

Protesters also chanted slogans opposing PTI Chairman Imran Khan's disqualification. The ECP stated in its verdict on Imran Khan on Friday that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. Earlier in the Toshakhana case hearing on September 19, Imran Khan's counsel Ali Zafar admitted that his client had sold at least four gifts he had received during 2018-19. "The gifts were sold for Rs 58 million, and their receipts were enclosed with my client's income tax returns," the lawyer informed the ECP. In August, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed the reference, claiming that Khan paid for only some of the items he took home from the 'Toshakhana,' but that he took most of the items from the government treasure house without paying for them.

In the reference, Khan was accused of failing to disclose the gifts he received and concealing the information in his statements. According to reports, gifts received by government officials must be reported immediately for their value to be determined. If the recipient wants to keep the gift, he can only do so after an assessment and depositing a certain amount. These gifts can either be deposited in the Toshakhana or auctioned off, with the proceeds deposited in the national treasury.

(With agencies' inputs)