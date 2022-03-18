Russia says US working with Kyiv on biological weapons, asks Biden to disclose info

New Delhi: The Russian Embassy in Washington called on the US government to immediately disclose all the information about its military biological activities in Ukrainian laboratories as war with Ukraine escalates.

"We demand that the US Side disclose information about military biological activity in laboratories on the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible. What kind of peaceful research we are talking about if the Pentagon stands behind these projects," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel

Moscow’s Defence Ministry has also presented documents confirming cooperation between the US and Ukraine in the creation and production of biological weapons.

The Russian department also said that during the work, Ukrainian scientists identified six families of viruses, including coronaviruses, and three types of pathogenic bacteria as a part of its biological weapon.

In addition to that, the ministry is also convinced that the Kharkiv Institute of Veterinary Medicine studied wild birds as carriers of highly pathogenic avian influenza, RT reported.

Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the RF Armed Forces, held a briefing on the results of the analysis of documents related to the US military biological activities in Ukraine.

"We believe that components of biological weapons were created on the territory of Ukraine," he said.

According to him, this is evidenced by a document dated March 6, 2015, confirming the direct participation of the Pentagon in the financing of military biological projects in Ukraine, RT reported.

"According to established practice, American projects in the field of sanitary and epidemiological well-being in the territory of third countries, including Africa and Asia, are funded through national health authorities.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the Agreement on Joint Biological Activities was concluded between the US military department and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. However, the real recipient of funds is the laboratories of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense located in Kyiv, Odessa, Lviv and Kharkiv. The total amount of financing amounted to $32 million," Kirillov added.

He noted that these biological laboratories were chosen by the project to study the pathogens of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, leptospirosis and hantaviruses since these pathogens have natural foci in Ukraine and Russia.

