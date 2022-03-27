Russia-Ukraine war: Joe Biden's 'Putin can't remain in power' remark causes stir, Kremlin responds

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Saturday caused quite a stir with his fiery remarks on Russian Chief Vladimir Putin after Russa launched a military attack on Ukraine.

While addressing a gathering in Poland, Biden referring to Putin said, “Don’t even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory. This war has already been a strategic failure for Russia. You, the Russian people are not our enemy. For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

The President’s statement sparked a controversy about the US interference in the internal government of Russia.

White House clarification

Soon after Biden’s remarks, the White House issued a clear statement reiterating that the US President or the government does not seek regime change in Russia.

"The President`s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change, "Biden`s line that Putin "cannot remain in power" was not in his prepared remarks, said a White House official.

Kremlin's response

Meanwhile, the echoes of Biden’s “Putin cannot remain in power’ statement reached Moscow which was quick to respond to the US.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that this is not to be decided by Biden adding that it should only be a choice of the people of the Russian Federation.

This is not to be decided by Mr Biden," Peskov said. "It should only be a choice of the people of the Russian Federation," reported CNN.

Meanwhile, the statements made at Royal Castle in Warsaw in Poland amid Biden’s Europe visit comes as Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine last month after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics."

Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.

