Russia's Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30 intercept, shoot videos of US B-1B Lancers over Black and Baltic Seas

The skies over the neutral waters of Black and Baltic Seas saw some action on Friday (May 29, 2020) when Russian Sukhoi Su-27P and Su-30M combat aircraft intercepted the United States of Amerca Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bombers. The Sukhoi fighters were launched after the B-1B bombers were detected by the Russian Western and Southern military districts radars.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, which posted a 58-second long video of the intercept on its official Facebook page and Twitter handle, the Su-27P and Su-30M carried out the intercept of the US Air Force B-1B bombers "in accordance with international airspace use regulations". The entire intercept was carried out at a considerable distance from the borders of Russia, stated the ministry.

The duty Air Defence Forces in the Western and Southern military districts promptly revealed the actions of B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Forces over the neutral waters of the Black and Baltic seas and conducted their escort by Russian fighters. https://t.co/Ef8kWkZ7OM pic.twitter.com/pCXLyh6VUa — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) May 29, 2020

"On May 29, 2020, the air defense duty forces of the Western and Southern military districts timely uncovered the actions of the US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers over the neutral waters of the Black and Baltic Seas and escorted them by Russian fighters," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"To intercept targets, Su-27P and Su-30SM fighters from the air defense duty forces of the Southern Military District were raised. The crews of Russian fighters approached a safe distance from air targets, identified them as B-1B strategic aircraft, after which the American bombers changed the direction of flight from the state border of the Russian Federation. Flights of Russian combat aircraft took place strictly in accordance with international airspace use regulations. After completing the task, Russian fighters returned safely to the airfields," the ministry added.

There was no comment from the US on the reported intercept. But earlier on May 29, 2020, the US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa issued a press release and photographs of its two B-1B Lancers flying over Europe and the Black Sea accompanied by fighter aircraft of its allies including Unkraine's Sukhoi Su-27 Flankers and Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29 Fulcrums.

The two B-1B Lancers took off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota in the USA, for a long-range, long duration strategic Bomber Task Force mission throughout Europe and the Black Sea region.

The May 29, 2020, intercept comes just three days after a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft was escorted by two Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighters above the Mediterranean Sea. On May 26, 2020, the two Russian Sukhois come extremely close to the the US P-8A aircraft during the intercept. While one Russian Su-35 was on the right, the other jet flew on the left of the American plane during the intercept which lasted for more than an hour.