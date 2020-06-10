Treasure of $1 million hidden 10-years-ago found in Rocky mountains

A treasure hidden nearly ten years ago by millionaire art dealer Forrest Fenn has been found. The treasure chest of gold nuggets, jewellery and other precious gems, valued at around $1 million, was found in the Rocky Mountains.

Fenn had posed the challenge to people to hunt for the treaasure that he had hidden more than a decade ago and provided a map and a poem as clues. The clue stated that the treasure was located somewhere between Santa Fe in New Mexico and the Canadian border.

The clues first appeared in Fenn's self-published book, 'The Thrill of the Chase' and after countless quests and several misfortune events, the treasure has finally been found.

"The treasure has been found," Fenn wrote in a statement to a blog run by Dal Neitzel which is commonly used for discussions by Fenn's treasure seekers.

Fenn said, "I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot." Though the successful seeker has not come forward.

"The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He's from back East," Fenn told a local newspaper in Santa Fe. He added that the find has been confirmed by a photograph.

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago," he said.

The search for the treasure lured tens of thousands of people who have tried to decipher the clues in search of the hidden treasure.