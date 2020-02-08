हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China Coronavirus

U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China''s Wuhan

As of noon Thursday, there had been 19 cases of foreigners infected with the coronavirus, of which two had been discharged from hospital and 17 were being quarantined and treated

U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China&#039;&#039;s Wuhan
Pic source: Reuters

BEIJING: A 60-year old U.S. citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintan Hospital in China`s Wuhan on Feb. 6, a U.S. embassy spokesman in Beijing said on Saturday, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the spokesman told Reuters.

"Out of respect for the family`s privacy, we have no further comment."

As of noon Thursday, there had been 19 cases of foreigners infected with the coronavirus, of which two had been discharged from hospital and 17 were being quarantined and treated, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman at the Chinese foreign ministry, told reporters at a regular briefing last Thursday.

Tags:
China CoronavirusU.SWuhan
Next
Story

Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training mission

Must Watch

PT17M38S

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal casts his vote from Civil Lines constituency