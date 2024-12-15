'Undemocratic Group': Sheikh Hasina Mounts Fresh Attacks On Interim Leader Yunus

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday launched another scathing attack on the country's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of heading an "undemocratic group" with no accountability to the people.

In a statement on the eve of the 'Bijoy Dibosh', a day when Bangladeshi celebrate December 16 as 'Victory Day', Hasina referred to Yunus as a "fascist" and claimed that the primary objective of his leadership is to suppress the spirit of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces.

Hasina, who sought refuge in India after resigning as prime minister in August amid large-scale anti-government protests.

"This undemocratic group led by the fascist Yunus has no responsibility towards the people," she said.

"They are taking power and obstructing all public welfare work," she added.

Hasina added that the Yunus government is not democratically elected and their main aim is to suppress the spirit of the Liberation War.

"As this government is not democratically elected, they have no accountability to the people. Their main aim is to suppress the spirit of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces and suppress their voice," Hasina said, PTI reported.

"On the contrary, they are secretly supporting the anti-independence radical communal forces. The lack of sensitivity of the leaders of this government, including the fascist Yunus, towards the Liberation War and its history is proven in every step they take," she added.

(With PTI inputs)