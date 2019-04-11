US charges WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with conspiracy

close

Julian Assange

Assange, arrested by British police in London and carried out of the Ecuadorean embassy there, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on the American charges, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

WASHINGTON: US prosecutors said on Thursday they had charged Julian Assange, founder of the WikiLeaks website, with conspiracy in trying to access a classified US government computer with former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010.

Assange, arrested by British police in London and carried out of the Ecuadorean embassy there, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on the American charges, the US Justice Department said in a statement. His London arrest paved the way for his possible extradition to the United States.

The Justice Department said Assange, 47, was arrested pursuant to the US/UK Extradition Treaty and accused him of involvement in one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States.

The indictment said that Assange in March 2010 engaged in a conspiracy to assist Manning in cracking a password stored on the US Department of Defense computers connected to the Secret Internet Protocol Network (SIPRNet), a US government network used for classified documents and communications. He was charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

Tags:
Julian AssangeJulian Assange arrestWikiLeaksWikiLeaks founder
