हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

US FDA approves five-minute ‘Rapid’ coronavirus COVID-19 test

The company has also been given the US Food and Drug Administration's approval as 'emergency use authorisation' for the test.

US FDA approves five-minute ‘Rapid’ coronavirus COVID-19 test
(Image courtesy: Twitter)

In what could be a game changer for COVID-19 sample testing, US-based Abbott Laboratories says its molecular test for the coronavirus strain can deliver “positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.” The company has also been given the US Food and Drug Administration's approval as 'emergency use authorisation' for the test.

The test called "ID NOW COVID" is one of the many approved diagnostic tests is the US to detect the COVID-19 strain of pathogen within 30 minutes. Abbott president and chief operating officer Robert Ford said, "With rapid testing on ID NOW, healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots." Ford was quoted as saying by Forbes.com.

The ID NOW was first launched in 2014 and is also used for Influenza A & B, Strep A and RSV testing, the company said. "The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus," Ford said.

Currently US has reported 104,661 cases of coronavirus with more than 1,700 deaths. US is fast becoming the new epicentre of this disease overtaking Italy and China. So far, almost 6 lakh cases worldwide and more than 27, 000 deaths have been reported worldwide.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19US FDA
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine 1 year to 18 months away, human trials in Spain and Norway starting soon: WHO

Must Watch

PT4M15S

People migrating from the city to village in large numbers, gave reason themselves!