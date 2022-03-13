हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

US journalist killed by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kyiv: Report

Brent Renaud, an American journalist, was shot dead by Russian forces in Ukraine's Irpin and another was wounded, Kyiv regional police chief said. 

US journalist killed by Russian forces in Ukraine&#039;s Kyiv: Report
(People fleeing the town of Irpin outside of Kyiv: Reuters)

Lviv: An American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine`s Kyiv region and another journalist was wounded, Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nyebytov said on Sunday.

Nyebytov initially said the dead journalist worked for the New York Times. However the Times said that the journalist had previously worked for the paper but was not currently working for it. The Times named the journalist as Brent Renaud.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud`s death. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," The Times said in a statement posted on Twitter by its spokesperson.

"Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine," it said.

"Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago."

Nyebytov said that Renaud was shot by Russian forces in Irpin, but did not give details of the incident. He did not identify the wounded journalist.

"Another journalist was wounded. We are currently trying to take the victim out of the combat zone," he said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine warKyivUS journalistRussiaIrpinUkraineUkraine crisisRussia-Ukraine conflict
