US President-elect Joe Biden may appoint this Indian American as budget chief

US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Indian-American Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget, reported New York Times.

The report added that Biden would appoint Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton labor economist, as the head of the Council of Economic Advisers, and Tanden, the chief executive of the Center for American Progress. Tanden will lead the Office of Management and Budget.

It is expected that Biden would also appoint Janet L Yellen as Treasury secretary. The appointment of these women to the crucial posts would potentially mean that Biden would have several women in top economic roles.

Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, who handled Biden economic agenda during during his presidential campaign, are also expected to be named to the Council of Economic Advisers.

"President Biden's appointments show that he is quadrupling down on his commitment to working people and raising wages," said Jason Furman, an economist at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and the former head of the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Barack Obama.

Biden may appoint Adewale Adeyemo, a senior international economic adviser in the Obama administration, as Deputy Treasury Secretary.

It is to be noted that Biden has also chosen several women for senior security positions like Avril Haines, a candidate for CIA director or director of national intelligence; Susan Rice, a contender for secretary of State; and Michele Flournoy, for secretary of Defense.