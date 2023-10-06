trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671662
WATCH: Another Embarrassment For Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau Trolled After Winking At Speaker In Parliament

Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Canada PM Justin Trudeau appears to have no idea how his actions are not only tarnishing his country's image but also demeaning his stature. Be it his viral conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping or his baseless allegations against India, Trudeau appears to failed to learn the lessons from his mistakes. In the latest incident, Trudeau faced another embarrassment after he winked at the newly elected speaker inside Parliament. Trudeau's winking video has gone viral ever since. 

The Canadian PM has been at odds with his Indian counterparts ever since coming to office due to his inaction against anti-India elements including Khalistani extremists. While India has repeatedly asked Canada to take action against those carrying out anti-India activities, Trudeau's government gave a free pass to radicals on the pretext of free speech. Last month, Trudeau reportedly jumped the gun when he accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. While India rejected the allegations, it also demanded proof from Canada which Trudeau failed to furnish. 

Since Trudeau's allegations, India has taken several counter-actions against Canada. It recently asked Canada to withdraw at least 41 diplomats from India to achieve parity in diplomats. Following the move, Canada has reportedly shifted the majority of its diplomats out of India. In the last few years, Canada has become a safe haven for Khalistani extremists or those carrying anti-India activities. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also said in the United States that Canada is harbouring secessionist forces and have become a safe place for terrorists. 

