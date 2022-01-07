What Is Invisalign Treatment?

It is a fact that very few people are born with perfectly aligned teeth. If dental misalignment is minor, one can live happily with a little extra oral care. But, if the dental structure is highly misaligned, you might need the help of an orthodontist as ignoring them for long could lead to several oral and aesthetic complications. With proper orthodontic treatments, you can bring your misaligned teeth in the right position and enhance oral functionality and facial aesthetics. Braces, be it metal, ceramic, or clear plastic, like Invisalign, are great orthodontic devices to help you get a perfect smile in just a few months, but when should one start the treatment? What one can expect from the Invisalign clear aligners?

What Is An Orthodontist?

Orthodontists are specialist dentists trained to diagnose and treat structural anomalies like dental misalignments in the oral space using suitable orthodontic devices. Technically, all orthodontists are dentists but all dentists are not orthodontists. They are trained to look beyond regular oral care and treatment to diagnose anatomical problems of teeth and jaw and recommend suitable orthodontic treatments. Following a thorough examination of the dental system, an orthodontist will discuss the problem in detail and share possible treatments using suitable time frames. They are trained to rectify dental anomalies, but it doesn't mean they can do so overnight. A professional orthodontist will give you a realistic picture of the possible outcome of the orthodontic treatment and the time required for the treatment. The orthodontist will make sure you get a better functioning oral system and of course better smile. If your teeth are misaligned or crooked creating bite-related issues like overbite or underbite, your orthodontist can help you bring teeth in the right position using clear aligners like Invisalign. But it all depends on the level of complexity of the dental structure as Invisalign aligners are designed to correct minor or moderate dental complexity.

What Is Invisalign Treatment?

Invisalign is an orthodontic device made of high-quality plastic material to bring misaligned teeth in the right position as per the treatment plan. It comprises a set of aligners, which the patient has to wear for a minimum of 20-22 hours daily for aligning the teeth. The treatment begins with an examination of the dental system using suitable diagnostic tools like X-rays. Following examinations, the orthodontist will conduct 3D scanning of the teeth to determine the number of aligners required to move teeth horizontally. The dental structure is highly complex, so moving teeth using biomechanical force requires a very precise calculation to make the treatment less painful. It is all about reshaping and repositioning teeth so that you could avoid possible dental and oral issues like cavities and gum disease. By the time Invisalign treatment ends, which could be a few months or over a year, you will have better-looking and functionally perfect teeth to smile with confidence.

What Are The Benefits Of Invisalign Treatment?

Invisalign, just like metal braces, is a highly advanced orthodontic device to correct dental misalignment using subtle biomechanical force. You will see reshaping of the dental system happening in a few months, but Invisalign offers you several other benefits.

“Unlike traditional braces, which make the patient self-conscious of metal wires, Invisalign offers you the much-needed discreteness to lead a normal social life,” says an orthodontist at Invisalign London. Almost invisible plastic aligners give you the freedom to smile during the treatment and flexibility to eat whatever you want as these are removable.

Having metallic wire and brackets in the mouth itself is very scary. What if a wire breaks and injures the soft tissues of the mouth. Anyway, it is not just about the possibility of treatment failure, but the discomfort caused by the excessive pressure created by wires, especially when tightened every time. Invisalign is custom-designed to move teeth using subtle biomechanical force, so it moves teeth discreetly without discomfort.

In some cases, people with misaligned teeth report breathing difficulty as it affects jaw structure resulting in less than optimum air supply to lungs. Invisalign treatment could straighten misaligned teeth and help solve this airflow problem.

Most importantly, Invisalign solves the psychological problem of self-consciousness and underconfidence. People report a boost in confidence and better social life after the teeth straightening treatment. If your teeth are not in alignment, you should get in touch with the orthodontist to discuss the suitability of Invisalign aligners and start the treatment to get a perfect smile in just a few months.

