Coronavirus

WHO warns countries to ease lockdown slowly as coronavirus COVID-19 cases may resurge

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned countries lifting lockdown restrictions to be careful and 'look out for a resugence' of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spread. 

WHO warns countries to ease lockdown slowly as coronavirus COVID-19 cases may resurge

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned countries lifting lockdown restrictions to be careful and 'look out for a resugence' of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spread. 

The world body's top expert on emergencies, Dr. Mike Ryan in a press conference on Friday (May 1, 2020) said, "It`s really important that as countries ease those measures that they are constantly on the look out for a jump in infections and in particular are dealing with transmission in special settings." 

He also urged the communities to still follow physical distancing and hygiene measures despite signs of the spread of virus decreasing and testing of suspect cases must continue.

Regarding the new coronavirus that first emerged in December 2019 in Chinese city of Wuhan, Ryan reiterated WHO's stand that the sequences of the virus, as examined by scientists, "is natural in origin".

While some countries have begun easing shutdown restrictions, several African and middle eastern countries are witnessing disturbing trends. Ryan cited Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Sierre Leone, Central African Republic, and a "serious cluster" in Kano, northern Nigeria, Ryan was quoted as saying by Reuters. 

Meanwhile, more than 33 lakh cases of coronavirus infections have been reported worldwide and over 2.3 people have died due to COVID-19.

