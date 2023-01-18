World's oldest person, Sister André dies at the age of 118

Lucile Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on February 11, 1904. At her nursing home in Toulon, France, Ms. Randon, who received the name Sister André when she accepted the holy orders in 1944, passed away peacefully. Not only did she sururvive both World Wars but was also one of the world's oldest survivors of COVID-19.and devoted a large portion of her life to Catholicism.

It was speculated that Sister André and her brothers got along well. When World War One was over, she jokingly told reporters that one of her favourite memories was of her brother's safe return from the fight. Sister André cared for other elderly people despite being blind and reliant on a wheelchair, many of whom were considerably younger than her.

After Japan's Kane Tanaka passed away at the age of 119 last year, the Gerontology Research Group, which verifies information about people believed to be 110 or older, designated her as the oldest known person in the world. Prior to being 117 years old, in January 2021, Sister Andre tested positive for the coronavirus, but because she showed little to no symptoms, she was unaware that she was sick. News of her survival spread throughout France and far beyond.

When questioned about how she managed to live through two world wars, she told French journalists in April of last year that working makes you live, adding, "I worked until I was 108." She was alleged to drink wine and eat chocolate every day.

In one of her final interviews, she told the reporters, "Instead of hating one another, people really need to support and care for one another. Things would be much better if we shared that such insight."

The oldest living known person in the world listed by the Gerontology Research Group is now American-born Maria Branyas Morera, who is living in Spain, and is 115.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on a syndicated feed and agency inputs. Zee News does not confirm this.)