Worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed cases cross 18.5 lakh mark with over 1,14,000 deaths

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic till Monday (April 13, 2020) has come in contact with around 18.5 lakh people across the world.

As per the data provided by the Johns Hopkins University at 09:15 am IST, the fatal virus has infected over 18,50,220 people globally and has taken around 1,14,215 lives.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surged past 5,54,000, as per the data from the Johns Hopkins University. COVID-19 related fatalities in the country stand at over 22,079. The state of New York recorded 189,020 cases, the most in the country, with a death toll of 9,385. New Jersey reported 61,850 cases and 2,350 fatalities. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Illinois and Louisiana have each reported over 20,000 cases, according to the tally.

The death toll in the US has already surpassed that of Spain and Italy - two European countries severely affected by the virus. In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, US President Donald Trump approved Wyoming`s declaration of emergency, thereby rendering all US states and territories under the state of emergency for the first time in the country`s history.

Spain which is the second most affected country due to the deadly virus has reported 166,831 cases and 17,209 fatalities followed by Italy with 156,363 cases. The death toll in Italy remains the highest with 19,899.

The virus which originated in China's Wuhan last year has so far infected more than 1.5 million worldwide. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.