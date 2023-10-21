After a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel pledged to retaliate against the terrorist group for the attack on the country. The Israel Defense Forces are currently conducting operations to target Hamas in Gaza. The conflict between Hamas and Israel is escalating, and Israel has devised a three-pronged strategy to completely eliminate the Palestinian militant organization.

Israel is determined to eradicate Hamas and will do so through coordinated action by its military, air force, and navy. The Israeli Defense Forces are actively carrying out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as part of their ongoing efforts to target terrorists hiding within residential areas.

Israeli forces are fully prepared to confront Hamas in Gaza. According to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the operation will unfold in three phases. In the first phase, the IDF will launch an invasion of Gaza to root out Hamas terrorists from their hideouts. The second phase will involve targeted operations to eliminate Hamas militants in residential areas, with the aim of minimizing civilian casualties. In the third and final phase, Israel will establish a new security framework for its citizens.

In the meantime, Israel is closely monitoring Lebanon due to its expressed support for Hamas, as this support could potentially pose challenges to the execution of Israel's plan to eliminate the terrorist organization. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are ready to carry out their "Hamas elimination operation," pending approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.