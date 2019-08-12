close

mumbai airport

75 kg sandalwood seized, one held at Mumbai airport

The passenger and the recovered sandalwood were handed over to the Forest Department. 

Mumbai: A Sudanese national was arrested at the Mumbai airport with 75 kg of sandalwood, worth Rs 4.90 lakh in international market, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said, here on Monday.

Bakri Abbas Hussain Ahmed was scheduled to fly to Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airways flight on Sunday, officials said. During the screening of his bag, suspicious items were noticed, they added.

On physical checking, sandalwood wrapped in plastic sheet was found, officials said, adding Ahmed could not give any satisfactory answer about it.

mumbai airportMumbaiSmugglingsandalwood

