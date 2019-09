Ahmedabad: A two-storeyed house collapsed in Ahmedabad's Amraiwadi area on Thursday. At least 10 persons are feared to be trapped in the debris.

A team of rescue personnel and fire brigades have rushed to the spot. Locals are also assisting in the rescue operations.

So far, five persons have been pulled out of the rubbles. Rescue operations are still underway.

The house very old, in dilapidated condition. It's location amid narrow lanes have effected the rescue operations.