हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GoAir

GoAir flight with 185 passengers onboard suffers mid-air engine snag, forced to turn back to Ahmedabad

The engine of the GoAir Airbus Neo aircraft, flying from Ahmedabad to Kolkata, faced a snag after taking off.

GoAir flight with 185 passengers onboard suffers mid-air engine snag, forced to turn back to Ahmedabad
Representational image

A Kolkata-bound GoAir flight was forced to turn back to Ahmedabad after suffering mid-air technical snag on Wednesday.

The plane, which had 185 passengers on board, made a safe emergency landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. 

The engine of the GoAir Airbus Neo aircraft faced a snag after taking off from Ahmedabad, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Indian aviation watchdog DGCA released a report of GoAir's Delhi-Mumbai flight fiasco that occurred on June 21, 2017.  While engine number 2 of the flight was affected due to bird strike, the pilots on GoAir's Delhi-Mumbai flight decided to shut down engine number 1, stated the report.

Last month, a Pratt & Whitney-engine powered A320neo plane of GoAir returned was forced to turn back to Mumbai due to "high engine vibrations" an hour of its take-off for Delhi. The plane, which had 168 passengers on board, made a safe emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Tags:
GoAirGoAir A320 neo planesMid-air snag
Next
Story

Fire breaks out at ISRO campus in Ahmedabad, no injuries

Must Watch

PT8M5S

Robert Vadra, accompanied with wife Priyanka, appears before ED