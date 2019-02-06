GoAir flight with 185 passengers onboard suffers mid-air engine snag, forced to turn back to Ahmedabad

A Kolkata-bound GoAir flight was forced to turn back to Ahmedabad after suffering mid-air technical snag on Wednesday.

The plane, which had 185 passengers on board, made a safe emergency landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The engine of the GoAir Airbus Neo aircraft faced a snag after taking off from Ahmedabad, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Indian aviation watchdog DGCA released a report of GoAir's Delhi-Mumbai flight fiasco that occurred on June 21, 2017. While engine number 2 of the flight was affected due to bird strike, the pilots on GoAir's Delhi-Mumbai flight decided to shut down engine number 1, stated the report.

Last month, a Pratt & Whitney-engine powered A320neo plane of GoAir returned was forced to turn back to Mumbai due to "high engine vibrations" an hour of its take-off for Delhi. The plane, which had 168 passengers on board, made a safe emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.