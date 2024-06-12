Success Story: Meet Nayan Shah, Founder & CEO of Clear Water - Know About His Journey And Recent Achivement

Nayan Shah, the CEO of Clear Premium Water, has an inspirational story of turning vision into a thriving enterprise. Today, he helms a business worth crores, making significant strides in the FMCG sector. Recently honored with the “GenNext Awards Gujarat 2024” for Inspiring Entrepreneur of the Year, Nayan's journey is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence. Under his leadership, Clear Water has rapidly expanded its footprint, serving thousands of clients and establishing a strong national presence. His commitment to quality and innovation continues to drive the company’s remarkable success.

Mr. Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Boat, and Mr. Gyanendra Singh Malik, Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad, serving as esteemed presenters were present at the event. The event was graced by 200 distinguished guests who contributed to the vibrant atmosphere, enthusiastically applauding each winner in their respective categories.

Upon winning the award, Mr. Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO of Clear Water, expressed, “I'm truly honored to receive the Inspiring Entrepreneur of the Year: Food and Beverage award at Time's NextGen. This award speaks volumes about the dedication of Clear Premium Water's team and our mission to transform the beverage industry. Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this incredible journey. This recognition fuels our drive to push boundaries, innovate, and create meaningful change.”

Founded by Nayan Shah in 2010, Clear Premium Water is committed to providing consumers with pure, refreshing, and responsibly sourced bottled water. Since its inception, the company has rapidly expanded its footprint, serving 1,600 HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering) clients by March 2024. Remarkably, the company has become the fastest-growing bottled water brand with a PAN India presence, boasting 2 owned plants and over 40 manufacturing units across the country. Over time, Clear Water has built a formidable network of more than 80,000 retail outlets and is distributed through a widespread network of over 1,000 distributors.

Under Nayan’s leadership, the brand has garnered numerous accolades for taste and purity and holds certifications including ISO 22000:2005, ISO 9001:2015, HACCP, FSSAI, CGWA, BIS, CCA, GPCB, NEPHRA, and EPR. Beyond business success, Clear Premium Water remains deeply committed to societal impact, supporting initiatives aimed at improving access to clean water and environmental conservation.